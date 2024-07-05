Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,849.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,849 ($48.68) and last traded at GBX 3,959 ($50.08), with a volume of 509785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,899 ($49.32).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.04) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($57.55), for a total value of £100,100 ($126,612.70). Insiders acquired 10 shares of company stock worth $46,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
