Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,849.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,849 ($48.68) and last traded at GBX 3,959 ($50.08), with a volume of 509785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,899 ($49.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.04) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Croda International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDA

Croda International Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,440.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,676.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,336.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($57.55), for a total value of £100,100 ($126,612.70). Insiders acquired 10 shares of company stock worth $46,077 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.