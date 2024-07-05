General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.00

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.33), with a volume of 4650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.33).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 126.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

