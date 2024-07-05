XLMedia (LON:XLM) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.88 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.75 ($0.14). Approximately 1,748,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,112,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

XLMedia Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £29.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,130.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.49.

About XLMedia

XLMedia PLC operates as a digital media company that creates content for audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers in North America and Europe. It owns and operates various sites in gambling, sports media, and sports betting. The company was formerly known as Webpals Marketing Systems Ltd. and changed its name to XLMedia PLC in November 2013.

