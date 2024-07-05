Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Down 50%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 50% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,796,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,916% from the average daily volume of 89,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Africa Energy Trading Down 22.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.34.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

