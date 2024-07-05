Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Trading 40% Higher

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 40% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 315,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 147,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Portofino Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

