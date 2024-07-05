Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,568.11

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,568.11 ($19.83) and last traded at GBX 1,568 ($19.83), with a volume of 37624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,536 ($19.43).

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,312.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,500.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,397.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patricia Dimond bought 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,514 ($19.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,897.76 ($18,843.61). 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

