Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.80

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 179.22 ($2.27), with a volume of 501475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.20).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Greencore Group Stock Up 2.7 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Greencore Group
In other news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,128.51). 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
