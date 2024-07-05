Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $179.80

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.80 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 179.22 ($2.27), with a volume of 501475 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.20).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.80. The company has a market cap of £835.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,740.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73.

In other news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £50,700 ($64,128.51). 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

