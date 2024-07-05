Cavendish Financial (LON:CAV) Shares Up 8%

Cavendish Financial plc (LON:CAV – Get Free Report) rose 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Approximately 115,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 434,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.16).
Cavendish Financial Stock Up 16.0 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -625.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cavendish Financial
In other Cavendish Financial news, insider Julian Morse sold 596,957 shares of Cavendish Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total transaction of £65,665.27 ($83,057.51). 56.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cavendish Financial
Cavendish Financial plc provides various financial services to growth companies in the United Kingdom. The company offers equities research, distribution and execution, and analytics services. It provides investment banking services, such as strategic advisory and capital raising services comprising public market fund raisings, including placings, rights issues, and open offers; IPOs; sell-side or buy-side private M&A; public company M&A; debt arrangement and advice; private capital fund raisings; and general advice on strategic options, as well as acts as a corporate broker/NOMAD on a retained basis.
