Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 1-Year High at $150.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 149.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 42046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.86).

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.96) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 110.74. The firm has a market cap of £850.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,661.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

