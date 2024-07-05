BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Trading Down 6%

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.85 ($0.23). 193,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 294,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £77.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.55.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

