City of London (LON:CTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $429.51

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 429.51 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.43), with a volume of 1030772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425.50 ($5.38).

City of London Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,702.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 420.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 407.24.

Get City of London alerts:

City of London Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,400.00%.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.