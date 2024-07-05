State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 6,200 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 27,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

