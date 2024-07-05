Coats Group (LON:COA) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on the stock.

Coats Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 84.60 ($1.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.93. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 63.50 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 89.60 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

