Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $289.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%. The business had revenue of $23.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $915,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $169,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

