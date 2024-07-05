SSP Group’s (SSPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 305 ($3.86) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.75).

Shares of SSPG stock opened at GBX 157 ($1.99) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.19. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.38). The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15,560.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20,000.00%.

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($93,599.80). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 40,133 shares of company stock worth $7,424,928. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

