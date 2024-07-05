Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.96) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of STB opened at GBX 777.25 ($9.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £148.14 million, a P/E ratio of 578.10, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 776.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 720.13. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($6.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 950 ($12.02).

In other news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,152.80). In other news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,152.80). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.79), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,408.55). 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.