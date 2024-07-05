Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($17.96) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, May 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Secure Trust Bank
Secure Trust Bank Trading Down 1.9 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,152.80). In other news, insider David McCreadie acquired 2,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.73) per share, with a total value of £19,885.80 ($25,152.80). Also, insider Rachel Lawrence sold 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 695 ($8.79), for a total transaction of £40,643.60 ($51,408.55). 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Secure Trust Bank Company Profile
Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Secure Trust Bank
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.