Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $32.08 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,372 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after purchasing an additional 120,480 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 535.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 25,066 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,668.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 447,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,196,000 after buying an additional 421,747 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.50 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.