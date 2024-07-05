Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 37,871 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 3.05% of General American Investors worth $33,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GAM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in General American Investors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in General American Investors by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in General American Investors by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in General American Investors by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General American Investors

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 1,973 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, for a total transaction of $48,851.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,227 shares of company stock worth $184,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Company Profile

GAM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.12 and a 12-month high of $50.09.

(Free Report)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

Featured Stories

