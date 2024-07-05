Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $33.19 Million Position in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,909 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Taiwan Fund were worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWN. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 63,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Taiwan Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 662,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period.

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TWN stock opened at $43.90 on Friday. The Taiwan Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $44.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.67.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

