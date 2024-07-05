Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,540 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $32,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $271.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.07. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.92 and a fifty-two week high of $283.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.56 and a beta of 1.14.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, June 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

