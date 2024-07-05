Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $38,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $1,008,776.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,025,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,903.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average is $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.84%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.