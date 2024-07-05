Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.25. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.
Terra Firma Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 15.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.25. The company has a market cap of C$40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63.
About Terra Firma Capital
Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.
Further Reading
