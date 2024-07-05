Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,354.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,407.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,296.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849 over the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

