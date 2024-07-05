HashiCorp (HCP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ: HCP) recently:

7/2/2024 – HashiCorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – HashiCorp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HCP stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.57.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. Equities analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other HashiCorp news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $743,893.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,517,392. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its position in HashiCorp by 72.5% during the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

