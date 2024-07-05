Douglas J. Herrington Sells 3,500 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $197.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $200.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,757,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

