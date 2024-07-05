Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $666,950.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $138.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

