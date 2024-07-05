Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $632,755.89 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00.

Shares of TWLO opened at $56.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.29. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

