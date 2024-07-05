Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CEO Sells 42,857 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $519,855.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,341,551.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kevin Holleran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $598,283.72.

On Monday, May 6th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $615,426.52.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $571,712.38.

HAYW stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.37. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $212.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hayward during the third quarter worth about $2,202,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hayward by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,179,000 after purchasing an additional 214,991 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 72,153 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after purchasing an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,606,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

