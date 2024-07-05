Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells $547,690.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NEM opened at $43.45 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after buying an additional 36,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

