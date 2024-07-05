Jack Sinclair Sells 5,714 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $476,433.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,288 shares in the company, valued at $20,452,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $440,686.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,992,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after purchasing an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 741,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,660,000 after purchasing an additional 351,446 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SFM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.