Tricia K. Tolivar Sells 5,949 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total value of $562,002.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,600 shares in the company, valued at $28,114,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.77. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $97.64. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.52.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in CAVA Group by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,281 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after purchasing an additional 995,800 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the first quarter worth about $38,225,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 492,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.