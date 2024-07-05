HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HomeStreet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

HomeStreet stock opened at $11.12 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $209.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,112,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 140,357 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 127,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

