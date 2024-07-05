StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 406,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 245,495 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 156,896 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

