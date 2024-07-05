Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. Regis has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

About Regis

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.