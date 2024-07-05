Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $246.87.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
