SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Price Performance

NASDAQ SNES opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $14.04.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 181.46% and a negative net margin of 545.82%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($15.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

