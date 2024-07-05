Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Price Performance

NYSE NVTA opened at $0.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80,103.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 43,717 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 1,799.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70,037 shares during the last quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 452,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 262,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

