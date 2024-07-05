Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after purchasing an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

