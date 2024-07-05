Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Key Tronic has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of 188.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $140.53 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

