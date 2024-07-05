Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Acuity Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $279.00.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $243.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.42. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $155.34 and a twelve month high of $272.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.88%.

Insider Transactions at Acuity Brands

In other news, Director Maya Leibman bought 200 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

