Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Shares Up 0.5%

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.47. 152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 36,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a market cap of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

