Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN) Shares Up 1.4%

Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VFIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.65. 5,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
Simplify Volt Fintech Disruption ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65.
