ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO) Shares Up 1.4%

ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.26. 1,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

ATAC US Rotation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69.

Institutional Trading of ATAC US Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ATAC US Rotation ETF stock. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ATAC US Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:RORO – Free Report) by 175.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,603 shares during the quarter. ATAC US Rotation ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 11.86% of ATAC US Rotation ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ATAC US Rotation ETF

The ATAC US Rotation ETF (RORO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, focused on capital appreciation by toggling between US equities and long duration US Treasurys based on a proprietary market risk indicator.

