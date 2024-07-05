Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Shares Up 0.6%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.34. 5,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF alerts:

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.0769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Company Profile

The Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Adasina Social Justice index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies screened for social justice criteria. JSTC was launched on Dec 10, 2020 and is managed by Adasina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.