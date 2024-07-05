AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBJ – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 21,582 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 38,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.28.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $417.88 million, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.58.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF

(Get Free Report)

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF (JANW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANW was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.