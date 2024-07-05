Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Shares Up 0.4%

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,392.23 ($17.61) and last traded at GBX 1,390 ($17.58). Approximately 418,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 537,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,384 ($17.51).

The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 612.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,388.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,388.21.

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between £500 million to £15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

