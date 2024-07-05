abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Up 0.4%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 14,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 28,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
