abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Shares Up 0.4%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.43 and last traded at $10.41. Approximately 14,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 28,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 1,034.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

