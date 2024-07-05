Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 10.6%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 1,280,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 228% from the average daily volume of 390,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on Zhihu from $8.40 to $5.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZH

Zhihu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

The company has a market cap of $309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Zhihu by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 847,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 51,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.