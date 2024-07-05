Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.84. 18,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 60,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Largo from $4.70 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Largo Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.19 million during the quarter. Largo had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 24.05%. Research analysts expect that Largo Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Largo by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Largo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Company Profile

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

