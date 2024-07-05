Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Shares Up 0.5%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $34.56. 20,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 28,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $122.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Free Report) by 250.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Market Strategies LLC owned 2.33% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

The Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap US ETF (VSLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund the selects at least 200 stocks globally based on a proprietary valuation driven investment process. VSLU was launched on Apr 29, 2021 and is managed by Applied Finance.

